Metepec Artisans Win National Ceramics Awards in Tlaquepaque

Metepec Artisans Win National Ceramics Awards in Tlaquepaque

July 31, 2025
Metepec, Edomex - The mayor of Metepec, Fernando Flores Fernández, publicly celebrated the return of local artisans who brought home top honors from the National Ceramics Competition held July 25 in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco. The event took place in the San Pedro patio of the Cultural Center “El Refugio,” where competitors…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN