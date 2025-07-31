Metepec Artisans Win National Ceramics Awards in Tlaquepaque

Metepec, Edomex - The mayor of Metepec, Fernando Flores Fernández, publicly celebrated the return of local artisans who brought home top honors from the National Ceramics Competition held July 25 in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco. The event took place in the San Pedro patio of the Cultural Center “El Refugio,” where competitors…

Metepec, Edomex - The mayor of Metepec, Fernando Flores Fernández, publicly celebrated the return of local artisans who brought home top honors from the National Ceramics Competition held July 25 in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco. The event took place in the San Pedro patio of the Cultural Center “El Refugio,” where competitors from across the country faced off in categories spanning traditional and contemporary forms of ceramic expression. Mayor Flores Fernández praised the artisans’ skill, dedication, and the pride they carry for Metepec through their work.

Among the winners representing Metepec were members of the renowned Soteno family, whose roots in the town’s ceramic tradition run deep. Fabiana Soteno earned first place in the Children’s Talent category, while Darío and Florencia Soteno were both recognized in the Youth Talent category. The Soteno family has long been a pillar in Metepec’s pottery scene, helping to define the town’s identity as a center of ceramic craftsmanship with pieces like the iconic “trees of life” and richly decorated ritual objects. Their intergenerational workshops have elevated Metepec’s profile nationally and internationally.

Other distinguished winners from Metepec included Saúl Camacho, who received the prestigious “Pantaleón Panduro Award” with a prize of 100,000 pesos; Martín Hernández, awarded the “National Award for Traditional Ceramics” totaling 125,000 pesos; Marcelo Montoya Vázquez, winner in the Lead-Free Glazed Pottery category with 180,000 pesos; José Adolfo Soto Díaz, recognized in the Miniature Ceramics category with 180,000 pesos; Miguel Ángel González Mesillas, who took the Jalisco Ceramics Award in the Christmas Ceramics category (90,000 pesos); and Blanca Jiménez Flores, also in Christmas Ceramics, with a prize of 180,000 pesos.

In a message shared on social media, Mayor Flores Fernández offered a heartfelt congratulations, saying, “Metepec, we honor you, we take care of you, and we celebrate your triumph.” He singled out each artisan by name and category, highlighting the hands, talent, and love behind their work as worthy of recognition and celebration.

The National Ceramics Competition in Tlaquepaque is part of a broader tradition of elevating Mexico’s regional and folk arts. Tlaquepaque itself is a historic hub for pottery and crafts in Jalisco, and hosting the competition there adds symbolic weight to the victories. For Metepec, a town in the State of Mexico with a centuries-old ceramic heritage, the success of its artisans reaffirms its standing among the country’s leading ceramic centers.

Metepec’s ceramic identity is shaped by local clays, traditional techniques, and family workshops passed down through generations. The municipality is best known for decorative pieces—especially the elaborate “trees of life,” sun and moon plaques, and figures such as Tlanchanas—that marry ritual, storytelling, and craftsmanship. These traditions have been sustained and evolved by families like the Sotenos, who have won national honors for decades and helped put Metepec on the map as a destination for authentic Mexican folk art.

The awards represent both cultural validation and economic support. Large monetary prizes such as those given in categories like lead-free glazed pottery and traditional ceramics give artisans resources to reinvest in their studios, materials, apprenticeships, and innovation while preserving the integrity of their craft. The recognition also serves as a promotional lever—winning nationally draws collectors, tourists, and cultural institutions to Metepec’s workshops.

Local officials, led by the mayor, framed the success as collective: not only individual achievement but a reflection of Metepec’s ongoing investment in its artisan community. The public acknowledgment aims to reinforce support structures, encourage younger generations to continue the craft, and underscore the municipality’s pride in its cultural ambassadors.

As the artisans return home with trophies and awards, their work carries renewed visibility. The combination of traditional mastery and contemporary competitiveness positions Metepec as a resilient keeper of Mexico’s ceramic legacy, one that continues to shine in national competitions and beyond.

