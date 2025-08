Toluca, Edomex - Governor Delfina Gómez Álvarez delivered 20 new patrol vehicles and protective gear to Chimalhuacán’s municipal police on August 4. She made the announcement at Plaza Vidrieros during a public ceremony. Gómez Álvarez said this action brings the total to more than 1,000 patrol units deployed under the Eastern Zone Rescue Plan. The state has invested nearly 50 million pesos to give officers...

