UG confirms 20th Callejón del Ruido Festival will run August 18–23

Guanajuato, Gto. – The University of Guanajuato (UG) has confirmed that the 20th edition of the Callejón del Ruido Festival will take place from August 18 to 23, bringing a week of contemporary music performances to stages across the state capital.

Organizers said the event will feature artists from Mexico and abroad, continuing the festival’s tradition of presenting avant-garde, experimental, and modern compositions. Concerts and activities will be held in various university and public venues throughout Guanajuato City, offering audiences a diverse and immersive program.

Callejón del Ruido Festival marks two decades

Since its first edition in 2005, the Callejón del Ruido Festival has evolved into a benchmark for contemporary music in Mexico. Created by UG’s Music Department, the event’s name pays homage to Guanajuato’s narrow alleyways, using them as a metaphor for intimate, exploratory sound experiences.

The 2025 program is expected to include solo recitals, ensemble performances, multimedia works, and academic exchanges. While the full lineup has yet to be revealed, previous editions have welcomed composers, performers, and ensembles from countries such as Germany, Canada, Argentina, and Japan, alongside Mexican artists pushing the boundaries of traditional concert formats.

Venues across Guanajuato City

UG confirmed that concerts will take place in multiple locations, including the university’s historic central buildings, cultural halls, and alternative performance spaces. The distribution across the city is intended to engage both the academic community and the general public, reinforcing Guanajuato’s identity as a cultural hub.

In addition to performances, the festival typically offers workshops, lectures, and masterclasses, giving students and attendees opportunities to interact directly with visiting musicians and composers.

Callejón del Ruido Festival Dates: August 18–23

Edition: 20th anniversary

Organizer: University of Guanajuato (UG)

Focus: Contemporary and experimental music

Venues: Multiple locations across Guanajuato City Expect solo and ensemble concerts, multimedia works, and academic activities that highlight new music and artistic risk-taking. Why it matters: The festival is a national reference point for cutting-edge sound and a showcase for Mexican and international artists. More info:

Official UG announcement

A space for musical experimentation

University officials highlighted that Callejón del Ruido serves as an open platform for artistic risk-taking, encouraging projects that blend music with technology, theater, dance, and visual arts. The event has built a loyal following among those seeking innovative sound experiences outside the mainstream.

More details on participating artists, ticketing, and the complete schedule are expected in the coming days. Information will be available through the University of Guanajuato’s official channels.