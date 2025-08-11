Guanajuato Proposes MXN 300,000 Upgrade for Museo de las Momias

Guanajuato, Gto. – The municipal government of Guanajuato is weighing a modest but symbolically important investment of MXN 300,000 to modernize the Museo de las Momias. The proposal, confirmed by Mayor Samantha Smith Gutiérrez, marks one of the first concrete steps in years toward a project that has long been talked about but rarely advanced.

The budget would fund the initial stage of a new museographic design, moving from conceptual sketches to a fully executed visitor experience. Through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), city officials received six curated proposals for the museum’s updated layout and interpretive strategy, with price tags ranging from MXN 300,000 to MXN 1.5 million. Given current fiscal conditions, the city is leaning toward the most affordable option, though the mayor acknowledged that a final decision will depend on securing additional funding.

“We already have the conceptual design,” Smith Gutiérrez said, “but we’re conditioned by the need to secure funding to finalize the executive project.” She added that while municipal finances remain in good standing, one possible path forward could involve taking out a small loan to bridge the budget gap—an unusual step for a cultural project, but one she framed as an investment in the city’s tourism future.

The Museum’s Central Role in Guanajuato

The Museo de las Momias is more than an oddity for curious travelers—it is one of Guanajuato’s primary economic engines. The collection of more than 100 naturally mummified bodies, exhumed from the Santa Paula Cemetery over a span of more than 140 years, draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. It has become an emblem of the city’s identity and a reliable driver of tourism revenue.

From January to March 2023 alone, the museum generated over MXN 9 million in economic activity, making it the city’s second-largest source of municipal income after property tax collections. For local businesses—particularly hotels, restaurants, and tour operators—visitor traffic to the museum is a dependable source of year-round revenue.

Sidebar: Why the MUMO Needs an Update The Museo de las Momias has not undergone a significant interpretive upgrade in years. Much of the current display traces back to a rushed 2007 remodel completed in under 60 hours, leaving exhibits with outdated signage, minimal climate control, and limited accessibility for people with disabilities. An updated museography could transform the visitor experience while protecting the collection.

A History of Delays and False Starts

Over the past decade, multiple attempts to update or replace the museum have stalled. In 2020, city cultural officials invested MXN 300,000 in conservation measures, including environmental controls to slow the deterioration of the remains. While necessary, these measures were stopgaps rather than a full overhaul of the museum’s presentation.

A more ambitious plan for a brand-new facility—dubbed the “New Museo de las Momias”—was shelved amid public criticism, with opponents arguing that funds should instead improve the existing building. More recently, a speculative rehabilitation plan was drafted with an estimated price tag of up to MXN 130 million. That proposal remains on hold, pending INAH’s review and approval, which could take years.

The latest MXN 300,000 proposal is modest by comparison but is seen by city hall as a realistic first step that could break the cycle of delays. Officials suggest it could serve as a pilot phase, allowing the city to refine the project before pursuing larger-scale improvements.

What the Upgrade Could Mean for Visitors

If implemented, the new museography could address longstanding complaints from visitors about cramped hallways, dim lighting, and outdated explanatory panels. It could also integrate new interpretive technologies, such as augmented reality or multilingual audio guides, making the museum more accessible to international tourists.

There is also potential for expanded storytelling around the science and history of the mummies. Current displays focus heavily on spectacle; critics argue that a more balanced narrative could enhance both educational value and cultural sensitivity. This shift could align the museum with broader trends in heritage tourism, where visitors increasingly expect context and meaning alongside visual impact.

Sidebar: Economic Impact Snapshot In the first quarter of 2023, the Museo de las Momias generated MXN 9.08 million in economic activity, second only to property tax revenue for the city. This steady income underscores why municipal leaders view any investment in the museum as a direct boost to the local economy.

The Road Ahead

For now, the mayor’s office has not set a timeline for final approval. The proposal must clear both internal budget discussions and INAH’s formal review process. In the meantime, the museum continues to operate in its current form, attracting crowds even as debates over its future continue.

Whether the MXN 300,000 allocation becomes a meaningful step toward modernization—or another in a long line of stalled initiatives—will depend on the city’s ability to follow through on both financing and execution. For Guanajuato, the stakes go beyond bricks and mortar: the museum is as much a part of the city’s cultural DNA as its winding alleys and colorful facades.