Guanajuato International Film Festival 2025 brings world cinema to San Miguel

The Guanajuato International Film Festival 2025 (GIFF) returns for its 28th edition, promising a vibrant ten-day celebration of global and Mexican cinema. From July 25 to August 3, audiences in Guanajuato City, San Miguel de Allende, and Irapuato will be treated to a rich schedule of screenings, tributes, and public…

The Guanajuato International Film Festival 2025 (GIFF) returns for its 28th edition, promising a vibrant ten-day celebration of global and Mexican cinema. From July 25 to August 3, audiences in Guanajuato City, San Miguel de Allende, and Irapuato will be treated to a rich schedule of screenings, tributes, and public events.

GIFF kicks off in Guanajuato City from July 25 to 28, moves to San Miguel de Allende from July 29 to 31, and wraps up in Irapuato from August 1 to 3. Over the course of the festival, 206 films from 61 countries will be shown. The lineup includes:

18 world premieres

7 international premieres

60 Latin American premieres

51 national premieres

Of these, 121 films will compete in various official categories, reinforcing GIFF’s role as a key platform for global storytelling and emerging filmmakers.

Honoring iconic talent

One of the most anticipated events of this year’s festival is a tribute to legendary Mexican singer Emmanuel, who celebrates 50 years in the music industry. His legacy will be recognized in the Music + Film section, which explores the relationship between audio and visual storytelling.

Other honorees include Ana Martín, an enduring figure in Mexican television and cinema; Verónica Castro, known for her iconic roles in film and telenovelas; Rosy Ocampo, a renowned television producer; and Carlos Carrera, the acclaimed director behind El crimen del Padre Amaro.

Spotlight on Mexican cinema

GIFF 2025 features a robust selection of Mexican films, highlighting the diversity and creativity of national cinema. Titles include:

Ángeles FC by Roberto Ortiz

Saying Goodbye by Paloma López Carrillo

The Perfect Club by Ricardo Castro

The Age of Water by Alfredo and Isabel Alcántara

The Eternal Adolescent by Eduardo Esquivel

Being Called Olimpia by Indira Cato

Moving by RS Quintanilla

Pachyderm by Eric Ramos

The End of First Times by Rafael Ruiz Espejo, starring Alejandro Quintana, a Potosí-born actor

These films represent a broad spectrum of themes, styles, and voices, contributing to the dynamic landscape of contemporary Mexican cinema.

More than movies: a cultural hub

In addition to screenings, GIFF 2025 offers a full calendar of free public events, including:

Workshops for aspiring filmmakers

for aspiring filmmakers Talks and panel discussions with industry professionals

with industry professionals Networking events and masterclasses

Open-air screenings and community gatherings

These activities are designed to foster creativity, exchange, and accessibility, positioning the festival as both an artistic showcase and a cultural gathering point for film lovers of all backgrounds.

The Guanajuato International Film Festival 2025 reinforces its reputation as one of Mexico’s most important cultural events. With its mix of global premieres, homage to national icons, and community-oriented programming, GIFF continues to bridge audiences, artists, and ideas.

For ten days this summer, cinema will take center stage across three cities, offering a shared space for stories, discovery, and celebration.