Guanajuato International Film Festival 2025

Guanajuato International Film Festival 2025 brings world cinema to San Miguel

July 22, 2025
The Guanajuato International Film Festival 2025 (GIFF) returns for its 28th edition, promising a vibrant ten-day celebration of global and Mexican cinema. From July 25 to August 3, audiences in Guanajuato City, San Miguel de Allende, and Irapuato will be treated to a rich schedule of screenings, tributes, and public…
