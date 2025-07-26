Guanajuato tourism regionalization

Guanajuato tourism regionalization expands visitor routes

July 26, 2025
Guanajuato News - For decades, tourism in Guanajuato has catered to a handful of well‑known destinations. San Miguel de Allende, the state capital, León, Irapuato and the celebrated Pueblos Mágicos drew most visitors. This model left other towns in the northeast and southeast largely overlooked. Now, the State Tourism Secretariat…
