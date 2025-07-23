Guanajuato Sends Youth Ambassadors Abroad in Ceremony Celebrating Global Exchange

In an emotional flag-raising ceremony, Governor Libia Dennise García Muñoz Ledo said goodbye to over 30 young people from Guanajuato. They are headed abroad through exchange and volunteer programs supported by the state. “We are very proud of you,” the governor said. “This experience will be a great learning opportunity.…

“We are very proud of you,” the governor said. “This experience will be a great learning opportunity. When you return, we hope you inspire others to prepare and dream big.” She emphasized that the government supports young people who lead and create positive change in their communities.

Twelve students prepare for Japan in Guanajuato-Hiroshima youth program

A group of 12 high school students and two teachers will travel to Japan. They will participate in the Guanajuato-Hiroshima Youth Exchange Program and attend the 10th Hiroshima Junior International Forum.

These students come from León, Salvatierra, Tarimoro, and Acámbaro. They attend schools such as SABES, CONALEP, CBTA, DGETI, UVEG, and the University of Guanajuato.

They were selected through a rigorous process. The evaluation included bilingual interviews and a review of their social and academic backgrounds.

The state government will pay for all expenses, including travel, meals, lodging, and insurance. The total investment exceeds 646,000 pesos.

Global volunteers from teacher colleges head to 11 countries

Twenty-five teacher training students will volunteer in 11 countries across Europe and Asia. The group includes 19 women and 6 men.

They will travel to Germany, Iceland, Japan, France, Norway, Spain, Slovenia, Thailand, and the Czech Republic. These students will focus on developing teaching, social, and intercultural skills.

They study at the Official Normal School of León, the Normal School of Irapuato, the Meritorious Normal School of Guanajuato, the Superior Normal School, and the Center for Higher Studies of Specialized Education.

This program promotes global awareness and a commitment to peace. It prepares future educators to bring diverse perspectives into local classrooms.

Ten years of friendship between Guanajuato and Hiroshima

The ceremony also celebrated a decade of collaboration between Guanajuato and Hiroshima Prefecture.

“This partnership is not just an institutional agreement,” said Governor Libia Dennise. “It’s a bridge that helps our youth build a future rooted in values and global awareness.”

The event included key guests. Among them were Luis Ignacio Sánchez, Secretary of Education of Guanajuato; Kengo Okumura, representative of the Consul General of Japan in León; and several local officials and community leaders.

A future built on global values and youth empowerment

These programs reflect Guanajuato’s strong focus on youth and education. The state continues to invest in global learning and international exchange.

Young people gain valuable experience through travel and cultural immersion. They return with new skills and a broader worldview.

The flag-raising ceremony was more than symbolic. It marked the beginning of a new chapter for these students and teachers—one that promises growth, understanding, and leadership.

