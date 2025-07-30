gas explosion in León

Gas Explosion in León Injures Nine People and Leaves Homes Damaged

July 30, 2025
León, Guanajuato - A gas explosion in León early Tuesday morning has left at least nine people injured. It has also raised urgent questions about the safety of residential gas infrastructure in urban areas across Mexico. The powerful blast erupted in the city’s Lourdes neighborhood, near Miguel Alemán Avenue. It…
