Missing 67-Year-Old Woman Found Alive After 4 Days Lost in Guanajuato Countryside

July 31, 2025
Guanajuato, Mexico - In a heartwarming outcome, an elderly woman who went missing for four days in rural Guanajuato has been found alive and safe. María Guadalupe Hernández, 67, disappeared on July 26, 2025, from a community near Dolores Hidalgo, sparking a frantic search by her family and authorities. She…
