Alborada centennial San Miguel

San Miguel de Allende celebrates 100 years of the Alborada in honor of its patron saint

October 3, 2025
Before dawn, San Miguel fills with star processions and a roaring “cuetiza.” How the city marks the Alborada centennial San Miguel this weekend.

