Two suspects charged in attempted homicide in San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel de Allende - On July 20, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m., state investigators linked two suspects to an attempted aggravated homicide in San Miguel de Allende. The Attorney General’s Office of Guanajuato identified Mayra Andrea N and Jacob Kevin N as the probable perpetrators. They face charges of attempted aggravated homicide and illegal possession of a military‐grade firearm.

The incident unfolded in the San Rafael neighborhood. According to the case file, the pair arrived at a private residence asking for an occupant. The homeowner, who was on the rooftop, overheard the exchange. After a brief conversation, Mayra Andrea N threatened, “I’ll give it to you.” At that moment, Jacob Kevin N drew a 9 mm pistol and fired at the victim.

Miraculously, the homeowner was recording the scene and reacted by dropping to the ground seconds before the shot. His swift action prevented serious injury and likely saved his life.

Investigation and Surveillance

Authorities turned to the city’s network of surveillance cameras minutes after the attack. Video footage tracked the suspects’ flight through nearby streets. The Secretariat of Citizen Security deployed units to intercept them.

In the San Juan de Dios neighborhood, officers surrounded and detained Mayra Andrea N and Jacob Kevin N without incident. During the arrest, police recovered two loaded 9 mm firearms believed to be used in the shooting. This evidence formed the backbone of the prosecutor’s case.

Investigators also gathered witness statements and forensic analysis of the weapons. The swift coordination between surveillance teams and patrol units earned praise from the Attorney General’s Office. Officials highlighted the importance of technology in disrupting violent crime.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Following formal charges, both defendants appeared before a judge. The state prosecutor presented the surveillance video, forensic reports, and the victim’s recording. Given the strength of the evidence, the judge ordered pretrial detention for Mayra Andrea N and Jacob Kevin N.

They remain in custody at a state detention facility pending further hearings. Prosecutors must now prepare for a preliminary hearing, where evidence will be examined in detail. If convicted, the defendants could face lengthy prison sentences under state law.

The Attorney General’s Office emphasized its commitment to pursue the case vigorously. Officials noted that violent crimes undermine community safety and trust. They urged residents to report suspicious activity and assured that security measures would continue to improve.

Community Response and Next Steps

Local leaders in San Miguel de Allende welcomed the swift action by law enforcement. Neighbors expressed relief that authorities acted quickly to prevent further harm. Community groups also called for enhanced surveillance and patrols to deter future attacks.

As the case moves through the judicial system, prosecutors will present additional evidence at each hearing. Residents can follow updates on the Attorney General’s website. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials said they will maintain high visibility patrols in vulnerable areas.

By leveraging technology and interagency collaboration, Guanajuato’s authorities demonstrated the capacity to respond effectively to violent crime. The upcoming court proceedings will determine the fate of Mayra Andrea N and Jacob Kevin N, closing a critical chapter in this shocking attack.

