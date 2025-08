San Miguel de Allende, Gto - For the first time outside Mexico City, the country’s most influential tourism leaders will gather in a colonial city known for its history and charm to reset the direction of the sector. From September 3 to 5, 2025, San Miguel de Allende will host the New Tourism Culture and Prosperity summit, organized by CUMBRES HUB, bringing together federal and...

