NUMU Boutique Hotel Launches Summer Self Care Experiences in San Miguel de Allende

Cool off this summer at NUMU Boutique Hotel in San Miguel de Allende with spa rituals, a rooftop pool day pass, and holistic self‑care experiences to refresh body and mind.

As temperatures climb, NUMU Boutique Hotel is inviting guests to press pause, step away from the heat and focus on well‑being. This season, the downtown San Miguel retreat rolls out three tailored experiences that blend local ingredients, panoramic views and expert touch to refresh body, mind and spirit.

Summer Self Care Experiences at NUMU

NUMU Spa’s curated rituals tap into the region’s natural bounty. Each treatment draws on fruit extracts, aromatic woods and soothing balms to cool skin, ease tension and boost mood. Guests can book these offerings at special summer rates through the end of August.

Sun Worshipper: A Healthy, Radiant Tan

Priced at MXN $3,160 (20 percent off regular rate), the 90‑minute Sun Worshipper ritual begins with a gentle mineral exfoliation that preps the skin. Next, therapists apply a warming massage with carambola and passion fruit oils. The final touch is a protective aloe vera moisturizer rich in beta‑carotene, helping guests achieve a natural golden glow without sun damage. According to NUMU Spa director Adriana Velasco, “This ritual invites you to embrace summer safely, leaving your skin radiant and hydrated.”

Day Pass Reloaded: Poolside Summer Escape

For MXN $1,500 per person, visitors gain full‑day access to NUMU’s rooftop pool, complete with sweeping views of the city’s terracotta rooftops and surrounding hills. Of that fee, MXN $1,000 applies directly to food and drinks at the hotel’s Terrace Bar. From fresh fruit smoothies to light bites and mocktails, the pool menu keeps hydration and flavor front of mind.

Reset Your Vibe: Restorative Palo Santo Ritual

The 80‑minute Reset Your Vibe experience combines an invigorating coconut‑balsam exfoliation with palo santo, a wood revered for its cleansing properties. Following a deeply hydrating body mask, skilled therapists perform a back massage aimed at releasing tension and rebalancing energy flow. Offered at MXN $2,850 (20 percent off), this ritual provides a moment of quiet restoration amid a bustling travel season.

Beyond these highlights, NUMU Spa’s full menu features a range of massages—couples, deep tissue, hot stone—and targeted therapies such as reflexology and anti‑aging facials. All treatments use locally sourced oils, herbal infusions and mineral blends.

NUMU Boutique Hotel itself sits just off the city’s iconic Jardín Allende. Its mix of colonial charm and modern design includes eight guest rooms, a rooftop lounge, and curated art installations throughout. Whether travelers seek a cultural break or a wellness getaway, the hotel team strives to deliver personalized service.

This summer, NUMU Boutique Hotel aims to stand out as a sanctuary for anyone craving balance. “We designed these experiences so our guests can reconnect with themselves,” said general manager Lucía Martínez. “San Miguel’s energy is vibrant—this is the perfect spot to recharge.”

To reserve an experience or learn more, guests can reach NUMU Boutique Hotel via WhatsApp at +52 (415) 197 9390. Space is limited, and special pricing applies only to bookings made by August 31, 2025.

