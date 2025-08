San Miguel de Allende, Gto. - Nestled in the heart of Guanajuato, San Miguel Chamber Music Festival makes its triumphant return this August. The Music Society of San Miguel (MSSM) stages three world-class concerts at the historic Teatro Ángela Peralta between August 2 and 13. Local leaders and tourists have filled the venue since its reopening as part of the 2025 Festival de las Artes...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter