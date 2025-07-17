San Miguel de Allende book collection campaign collects record 1.36 tons

The San Miguel de Allende book collection campaign collected 1.36 tons of unused books and notebooks—a 13 percent rise over last year—and extends through July 19. The municipality of San Miguel de Allende wrapped up a weekend drive that gathered 1.36 tons of unused books and notebooks, marking a 13 percent increase over last year’s…

The San Miguel de Allende book collection campaign collected 1.36 tons of unused books and notebooks—a 13 percent rise over last year—and extends through July 19.

The municipality of San Miguel de Allende wrapped up a weekend drive that gathered 1.36 tons of unused books and notebooks, marking a 13 percent increase over last year’s haul and a 48 percent jump compared with its most recent collection. The campaign, organized by the Directorate of Public Services and Quality of Life under Mayor Mauricio Trejo, aims to keep school supplies out of the waste stream while strengthening community involvement in recycling and reuse.

Mayor Trejo highlighted the city’s growing focus on environmental management. “By holding this campaign on a regular basis, we make it easy for families to dispose of old school materials the right way,” he said. “It’s part of a broader push to embed sustainability into daily life here.”

San Miguel de Allende book collection campaign extends through July 19

Thanks to the strong turnout, the drive will run again on Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at two convenient spots: Civic Plaza and the entrance to Infonavit Malanquín next to the local kindergarten. Residents can drop off books, notebooks, and other school items for free.

Laura Adriana Flores Gómez, head of Public Services and Quality of Life, noted that this project reflects a first for the current administration: providing steady support for every stage of waste handling. “We have systems in place from street sweeping in all quarters to depositing refuse in a sanitary cell designed to last at least 14 years,” she said.

The campaign does more than clear out clutter. It nurtures a culture of respect for books as vessels of learning and sparks dialogue on how to turn once‑loved items into resources for new readers. Neighbors have swapped tips on refurbishing old notebooks, while community volunteers sorted and bundled donations for local schools and libraries.

Recycling experts say campaigns like this curb landfill growth and cut demand for new paper—helping protect forests and reduce carbon emissions from pulp production. By integrating collection points into busy civic areas, San Miguel de Allende makes it simple for residents to join the effort without altering their routines.

Flores Gómez praised the turnout: “The people of San Miguel showed real energy and care. This campaign belongs to you. We thank everyone who came out, and we look forward to welcoming even more participants next weekend.”

With its next collection on July 18–19, the municipality urges families to gather any unused school materials and bring them to Civic Plaza or Infonavit Malanquín. Every notebook and textbook reused means fewer trees cut down and a stronger sense of local pride in keeping San Miguel de Allende green.

San Miguel de Allende, book collection campaign, recycling, environmental management, civic participation, sustainability