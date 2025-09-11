Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Old Guard Race San Miguel

Old Guard Race San Miguel marks 39 years with 200 runners

Old Guard Race San Miguel brings together more than 200 runners ages 35+ for its...
sustainable tourism San Miguel

San Miguel moves from slogan to plan with ‘Sustainable tourism’

San Miguel de Allende sets a long-term model built on sustainable tourism San Miguel, linking...
San Miguel de Allende march for justice

San Miguel de Allende march for justice set for Aug 30

Residents plan a San Miguel de Allende march for justice from Calle del Cardo to...
sma fiesta shooting 3 dead

San Miguel de Allende fiesta shooting toll rises to three

San Miguel de Allende fiesta shooting reaches three dead as prosecutors confirm a third fatality;...
