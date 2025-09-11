San Miguel Fiestas Patrias begin with Bando Solemne
San Miguel Fiestas Patrias open with the traditional Bando Solemne led by Mayor Mauricio Trejo, launching a month of civic and religious events rooted in the city’s independence legacy.
