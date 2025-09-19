Puerto Vallarta News

San Miguel health run

San Miguel’s new 5K is free and the message behind it could save a life

September 19, 2025
0

The San Miguel health run brings a free 5K and 3K to Parque Zeferino Gutiérrez on Sept. 26, promoting heart care and suicide prevention with on-site signup.

