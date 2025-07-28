End of an Era for a Treasured San Miguel de Allende papier-mâché workshop

Beloved San Miguel de Allende papier-mâché workshop Nears Closure After 43 Years of Preserving Mexican Folk Art. San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato - A cherished symbol of San Miguel de Allende’s folk art scene is preparing to close its doors after more than four decades of preserving cultural traditions through…

Beloved San Miguel de Allende papier-mâché workshop Nears Closure After 43 Years of Preserving Mexican Folk Art.

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato - A cherished symbol of San Miguel de Allende’s folk art scene is preparing to close its doors after more than four decades of preserving cultural traditions through vibrant papier-mâché creations. The workshop of artisan Juan José Montiel, located in the city’s San Antonio neighborhood, has been a hub of creativity and tradition since it opened 43 years ago. Now, Montiel, at 71, is contemplating retirement—potentially within the next two weeks. He will leave behind a legacy deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of Guanajuato.

From humble beginnings to global recognition, Montiel and his late wife built something extraordinary. Their workshop, once one of only a handful in San Miguel, became renowned for crafting vivid clowns, expressive masks, elegant catrinas, and iconic calaveras. These creations have traveled across continents, representing Mexico in countries such as Brazil, France, Germany, England, the United States, and Canada.

“There’s still work, but I’m the one who’s tired,” Montiel admitted. “I haven’t told anyone I’m retiring, but I think it might be in about two weeks.”

A Family Tradition Born of Passion

Montiel credits his late wife as the inspiration behind his craft. She was the first in the family to explore the papier-mâché trade, learning from the only workshop that existed in San Miguel at the time. Montiel was originally a waiter, but he quickly found purpose and joy in the art.

“We got married, and although I was a waiter, I liked what she did and we decided to open the workshop,” he recalled.

At the beginning, they focused solely on making small clown figures, which were highly sought after. The success of those pieces propelled the workshop into larger markets. Over the years, it grew to employ more than 30 artisans.

Keeping Festival Traditions Alive

The workshop’s evolution mirrored the town’s cultural rhythms. In the 1990s, Montiel shifted his focus toward masks tailored for traditional festivals. Among them, the Convite de Los Locos, a cornerstone celebration in San Miguel de Allende, became a defining source of inspiration. His mother and grandmother were members of the Los Camoteros troupe. Therefore, Montiel felt a personal connection to the festival’s legacy.

His masks, full of color and character, became staples of Los Locos. They featured designs that included devils, drunks, old men, skulls, and even animals. He later expanded into Day of the Dead figures, creating everything from skeletal figurines to towering catrinas.

“I started making molds of different characters for the Day of the Dead… they sold very well,” he said. “Then came catrinas, skulls, and skeletons of all sizes.”

Montiel’s work didn’t stop at local festivals. For the past decade, he has also crafted masks used in the El Torito dance, which takes place in municipalities like Romita, Silao, León, and Guanajuato. Hundreds of masks representing traditional characters have been shipped to performers each year, helping sustain this vibrant ritual.

A Market in Danger of Disappearing

Despite steady demand for his creations, Montiel has reached a turning point. His decision to retire isn't driven by a lack of customers—quite the opposite. The concern lies in what comes next.

“With the workshop possibly closing, the papier-mâché mask market in the state could be lost,” he warned. “There are almost no young people interested in this art form.”

Montiel’s children have chosen different paths, and without an apprentice or successor, his retirement may also mark the decline of a once-thriving craft. The artisan has considered the idea of opening a school to pass on his skills but remains undecided.

“It leaves me with so many memories. I’m very satisfied with what I did, because I truly enjoyed this profession,” he said. “I want to rest now. Thank God, who gave me that virtue.”

Cultural Legacy at Risk

The closing of Montiel’s workshop is more than the end of a small business—it’s a cultural loss for San Miguel de Allende. It also signifies a potential blow to the preservation of traditional Mexican folk art. In a city increasingly shaped by tourism and real estate development, workshops like his serve as critical links to the region’s artistic and historical identity.

The papier-mâché figures, masks, and catrinas that emerged from his modest studio weren’t just decorations—they were storytelling devices, ritual artifacts, and expressions of generational heritage. In a world rapidly embracing mass production and digital aesthetics, Montiel’s handmade pieces offered something more tangible, more intimate: a connection to Mexico’s artistic soul.

As San Miguel de Allende continues to evolve, the potential closure of one of its most iconic artisan workshops serves as a quiet reminder of what may be lost when traditional crafts fade into memory.

