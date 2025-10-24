Night lights, fast feet, and a dog dash in San Miguel this weekend
San Miguel road races take over the weekend with a first-ever night half marathon, a Día de Muertos run, San Rafael’s race, and a dog-friendly charity dash through Centro.
