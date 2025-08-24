Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

sma fiesta shooting 3 dead

San Miguel de Allende fiesta shooting toll rises to three

August 24, 2025

San Miguel de Allende fiesta shooting reaches three dead as prosecutors confirm a third fatality; march organizers call for peace and justice after 19 injuries.

Continue reading news on PVDN with a subscription.

Special Offer
$2.50 USD Monthly

Unlock story

Related Posts

San Miguel teen killed

San Miguel mourns teen killed at church feast

San Miguel mourns teen killed at church feast as the city buries 17-year-old Luis Ángel...
Pilgrimage of San Miguel Arcángel

Pilgrimage of San Miguel Arcángel begins in San Miguel de Allende

Pilgrimage of San Miguel Arcángel leads San Miguel de Allende this Sunday, August 17, with...
Vendimias Guanajuato 2025

Vendimias Guanajuato 2025 Begins as Viñedo San Miguel Wins International Gold

Guanajuato’s Vendimias 2025 begins with San Felipe’s golden anniversary and Viñedo San Miguel winning Mexico’s...
Christian Nodal San Miguel de Allende Fair

Christian Nodal to Headline San Miguel de Allende Fair on September 26

Continue reading news on PVDN with a subscription. Special Offer $2.50 USD Monthly Unlock story