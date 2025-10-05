UG cultural agenda San Miguel brings concerts and film
UG cultural agenda San Miguel returns this week with a free chamber concert, a children’s fantasy film, a language-exchange club, and a poster exhibit running through January.
Home » Mexico » Central West » Guanajuato » San Miguel de Allende » UG cultural agenda San Miguel brings concerts and film
UG cultural agenda San Miguel returns this week with a free chamber concert, a children’s fantasy film, a language-exchange club, and a poster exhibit running through January.