UG cultural agenda San Miguel

UG cultural agenda San Miguel brings concerts and film

October 5, 2025
0

UG cultural agenda San Miguel returns this week with a free chamber concert, a children’s fantasy film, a language-exchange club, and a poster exhibit running through January.

