Celaya, Guanajuato - The government of Guanajuato significantly advanced its environmental agenda by inaugurating photovoltaic solar energy installations at key public buildings in Celaya. The Secretary of Water and Environment (SAMA), through the FOAM environmental fund, installed 584 monocrystalline solar modules (500 W each) across municipal facilities, including the city theater, traffic monitoring centers, police dormitories, and social services offices. The joint investment totaled approximately MXN 7.3 million.

Christopher González Navarro, subsecretary of Environmental Management, emphasized that the project aligns with state policy to adopt modern, renewable technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and bolster energy efficiency. Governor Libia Denisse García Muñoz Ledo lauded the initiative as reflective of their commitment to clean energy—a central pillar bridging environmental protection and improved public services.

The installations are expected to generate a meaningful portion of the electricity supply for these facilities, reduce energy costs, and lower carbon emissions. Furthermore, the initiative includes educational outreach to promote environmental awareness among municipal staff and residents.

