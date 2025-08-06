Heavy rains put Querétaro seasonal crops at risk

The state of Querétaro faces mounting challenges as heavy seasonal rains have flooded agricultural lands in multiple municipalities. Rosendo Anaya, head of the Secretariat of Agricultural Development (SEDEA), confirmed that about 2,500 hectares of seasonal crops have suffered significant damage and may be lost entirely. Farmers are bracing for steep losses unlikely to be reversed, particularly in semi-desert zones where production depends on controlled rainfall...

