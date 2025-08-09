San Luis Potosí National Fair Fenapo 2025 Kicks Off

The San Luis Potosí National Fair Fenapo 2025 opened last night and runs through August 31. Organizers promise a bigger program, free attractions, and a stronger focus on inclusion. The fairgrounds again serve as a meeting point for music, food, and family fun.

Headliners span regional giants and international stars. The Teatro del Pueblo schedule includes Marilyn Manson, Enrique Iglesias, Belinda, Banda MS, Bronco, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Los Ángeles Azules, DJ Tiësto, and Los Tigres del Norte, among others. The lineup aims to reach fans across genres and generations.

Food and hospitality take center stage. A large Gastronomic Exhibition returns, joined by Dinner in the Sky, a crane-suspended dining experience with panoramic views. Five new restaurants debut: La Vendimia, Mochomos, La Chula, La Curadita, and the traditional Guadalajara Típico.

The fair’s aisles double as a tasting tour. Visitors will find Morales Park corn on the cob, classic fair bread, face painting, and light-up souvenirs for kids. The goal is simple: keep families engaged between shows and rides.

Free rides and family shows

This edition reaffirms the fair’s promise of free mechanical rides. Options range from high-thrill attractions to carousels, mini-trains, flying chairs, and a dedicated children’s zone. An ice show and the Granjita add more family-friendly stops.

Organizers emphasize safety and comfort at new attractions. Dinner in the Sky arrives with trained staff and secure equipment, aiming to deliver a novel culinary spectacle above the grounds.

Culture and inclusion

Accessibility upgrades are part of this year’s plan. Entrances and hallways include tactile guidance lines designed for visitors with visual impairments. The fair presents itself as free and inclusive, with services adjusted to reduce barriers.

A Tourist Pavilion highlights the state’s six Magical Towns: Real de Catorce, Xilitla, Santa María del Río, Aquismón, Ciudad del Maíz, and Tierra Nueva. Each brings food, crafts, dance, and local history. The Tlaxcala neighborhood in the capital also participates with its own traditions and performances.

Nightlife and extras

Entertainment continues on the main esplanade. Big Bola sets up a themed casino space for thrill seekers within a family-oriented environment. The mix of games, dining, and concerts extends the fair’s draw well into the evening.

By blending major concerts, food innovation, cultural showcases, and no-cost rides, Fenapo’s 2025 edition seeks to expand access while keeping longtime fair traditions intact. Organizers frame the month-long program as a complete, welcoming experience for locals and visitors alike.