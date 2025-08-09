Interapas sanitation network rehabilitation advances in SLP

With an investment of nearly 1.7 million pesos, the Interapas water utility has launched four new rehabilitation projects to renew sections of the metropolitan sanitation network. Work began in early August at strategic points across the capital and neighboring Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, aiming to reinforce service in high-traffic and residential zones.

One of the most visible fronts is on 16 de Septiembre Street, in the heart of the Historic Center. Crews are replacing 40 linear meters of sanitary pipe in a corridor that serves merchants, daily users, and the Mercado República area. The utility says the intervention is designed to protect a key commercial hub while improving reliability for nearby blocks.

Interapas sanitation network rehabilitation

In Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, Interapas started the renewal of Macedonio Castro Mateos Street, between Granero and Emilio Carranza. The job calls for 73 linear meters of sanitary drainage to be replaced. The improvement directly benefits more than 100 residents who depend on this segment to handle daily wastewater flows and reduce the risk of service interruptions.

Another high-impact project is underway on Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra Street in the Polanco neighborhood. There, Interapas is changing out 180 meters of drainage between Venustiano Carranza Avenue and Amado Nervo Street. The stretch connects dense residential blocks with important east-west corridors, and the upgrade is expected to support dozens of families by strengthening capacity and cutting down on recurrent maintenance.

Work fronts across the metro area

A fourth work front is active in the Simón Díaz neighborhood. On Islas Man Street, between Isla San Miguel and Islas Ferde, the utility is replacing 40 meters of pipe. Interapas reports that the renewal is focused on stabilizing service for households on this micro-circuit and improving day-to-day sanitation conditions in the surrounding streets.

Together, the four sites mark a coordinated push to modernize aging links in the network. Interapas frames the effort as a continuation of its multi-year plan to shore up the backbone of sanitation in the metro area, prioritizing segments with recurring wear and high user demand. By concentrating resources on short, targeted stretches, the utility aims to deliver quick gains in service quality while limiting the footprint of construction.

How the projects are being financed

Interapas emphasized that these works are possible thanks to the timely payment of users. According to the utility, steady revenue allows crews to schedule preventive replacements instead of waiting for emergency failures. The current slate of jobs reflects that approach: each site was selected for its impact on nearby homes, businesses, and transit flows, with the Historic Center and Polanco corridors singled out for their urban importance.

The utility also signaled that improvements in these areas should translate into more dependable drainage during rain events and a lower chance of blockages that can trigger service calls. While each front is relatively compact in length, the segments connect to larger collectors that move wastewater out of the core and into treatment systems. Renewing critical links can therefore improve performance across a wider portion of the grid.

As work advances through August, Interapas says it remains focused on modernizing the city’s drainage system and delivering measurable benefits to users. The four interventions—Historic Center, Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, Polanco, and Simón Díaz—are intended to stabilize service in areas with concentrated demand while laying groundwork for future upgrades. For residents and merchants near the work zones, the promise is straightforward: stronger pipes, fewer failures, and sanitation infrastructure that keeps pace with a growing metropolitan area.