Ex-Mayor in Zacatecas Arrested for Alleged Ties to Jalisco Cartel

In a victory for Mexico’s anti-corruption and security forces, authorities have arrested a former municipal mayor in Zacatecas state who is accused of colluding with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Mauro Yuriel Jáuregui Muñoz, the ex-mayor of Apulco, Zacatecas, was taken into custody on July 24 after months on the run. Four other individuals, including a current city official, were arrested alongside Jáuregui. This occurred during an operation in Nochistlán de Mejía, Zacatecas.

Jáuregui’s case had drawn national attention last year. In October 2024, while he was still the sitting mayor of Apulco, the state congress voted almost unanimously to strip him of political immunity (fuero) so he could face investigation. He disappeared from public view soon after, allegedly to avoid capture. Investigators allege that during his tenure, Jáuregui provided protection and information to the CJNG. This drug cartel has been pushing aggressively into Zacatecas. The CJNG is fighting rival groups, including factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, for control of smuggling routes. The struggle for territories in the state has led to a surge of violence in recent years.

According to federal prosecutors, Jáuregui facilitated cartel activities by leveraging his position as mayor. Intelligence reports suggest he helped CJNG operatives by diverting police attention away from certain roads on key shipment days. Moreover, he might have shared law enforcement plans with the criminals. There are accusations that he allowed cartel safe houses and training camps to operate on the outskirts of Apulco. A broader corruption inquiry in Zacatecas has revealed that CJNG infiltration of local governments may extend to other officials as well. Just last week, another Zacatecas town official – a city secretary in Jerez – was also arrested for suspected cartel links.

Zacatecas’ Governor applauded arrest

Zacatecas’ Governor David Monreal Ávila applauded the arrest, stating, “No one is above the law. We will not tolerate officials turning into servants of crime.” The governor noted that Apulco, a small municipality of around 7,000 people, had seen mysterious funding inflows during Jáuregui’s administration. These inflows were possibly related to cartel money laundering, he added. Those finances are now under audit.

The arrest operation involved army and National Guard units acting on an intelligence tip. Authorities learned that Jáuregui was hiding at a ranch in Nochistlán, near Zacatecas’ border with Jalisco. After a brief nighttime raid, the suspects surrendered without a firefight. Authorities seized several firearms and luxury vehicles at the property. The former mayor will be transferred to a federal prison. He faces charges of organized crime participation and conspiracy. Conviction could mean decades behind bars.

The crackdown comes amid a larger federal push to rid local governments of cartel influence, seen as critical to restoring security in violence-plagued regions. Zacatecas has become one of Mexico’s most violent states. Frequent clashes and gruesome cartel killings have made headlines. In June, three National Guard members were kidnapped and killed there. This prompted the deployment of 100 additional soldiers to the state. The CJNG and rival gangs have resorted to brazen tactics like roadblocks and drones armed with explosives in their turf wars.

Relief and Concern from Residents

Residents of Apulco expressed a mix of relief and concern at the news of their ex-mayor’s capture. “We’re glad he’ll face justice if guilty, but we worry what the cartel might do in response,” said one shopkeeper who declined to be named. Indeed, officials are bracing for possible retaliatory violence. Police and military presence has been beefed up in southern Zacatecas near the Jalisco border. This increased presence aims to deter any attempted reprisals or rescue efforts by CJNG cells.

This case is part of a string of recent busts. In late July, federal agents in a neighboring state arrested another former mayor (of Paraíso, Chiapas) for allegedly aiding criminal groups in fuel theft schemes. Experts say targeting local politicians on cartel payrolls is essential to break the “political-criminal nexus” that allows organized crime to thrive. However, they caution that for every crooked official caught, there may be others still embedded.

For now, Mauro Jáuregui awaits trial, and Zacatecas authorities vow to continue the housecleaning. The message they hope to send is that even in the most cartel-threatened corners of Mexico, the rule of law can strike back. Public office can no longer be a shield for lawbreakers.