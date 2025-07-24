perception of insecurity in Fresnillo

Fresnillo No Longer the Most Dangerous City in Mexico, But Still Unsafe

July 24, 2025
Fresnillo News - Secretary of Government Rubén Ríos Huerta celebrated a notable swing in the perception of insecurity in Fresnillo after the city fell from first to sixth place in national standings. The latest results of the National Urban Public Security Survey (ENSU), published Thursday by the National Institute of…
