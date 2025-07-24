Fresnillo No Longer the Most Dangerous City in Mexico, But Still Unsafe

Fresnillo News - Secretary of Government Rubén Ríos Huerta celebrated a notable swing in the perception of insecurity in Fresnillo after the city fell from first to sixth place in national standings. The latest results of the National Urban Public Security Survey (ENSU), published Thursday by the National Institute of…

Fresnillo News - Secretary of Government Rubén Ríos Huerta celebrated a notable swing in the perception of insecurity in Fresnillo after the city fell from first to sixth place in national standings. The latest results of the National Urban Public Security Survey (ENSU), published Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), show the perception rate in Fresnillo fell from 94.7 percent in July 2024 to 86.7 percent this year.

Ríos Huerta called the eight‑point drop “significant progress.” He said the result underscores the impact of the municipal strategy based on social proximity, upgraded equipment, and the dignity of the police force. He added that improving public services also plays a key role in shaping how residents view safety.

Perception of insecurity in Fresnillo

The ENSU report marks the first time since 2020 that Fresnillo has dropped out of the national top five. The city had topped the list for five straight years, peaking at 97.1 percent in 2022. Authorities view the slide to sixth place as evidence that institutional efforts in security and public services are bearing fruit.

Despite the improvement, Fresnillo remains among municipalities with high rates of perceived insecurity. The drop to 86.7 percent still signals a pressing need for continued action. “We welcome this news. It represents an incentive to continue the municipal strategy,” Ríos Huerta said, highlighting the importance of citizen trust in sustaining momentum.

Zacatecas City also improves

Neighboring Zacatecas City also registered gains in the ENSU survey. Its perception rate improved by four points, from 84.7 percent to 80.7 percent. Local officials in both cities credited joint initiatives between state and municipal authorities for bolstering community policing and expanding social programs.

Analysts note that perception surveys like ENSU capture citizen sentiment, which can differ from official crime statistics. However, they agree that a lower insecurity perception often corresponds with stronger civic engagement and better relations between police and the public.

Looking ahead, municipal leaders say they will deepen collaboration with neighborhoods and invest further in technology for crime prevention. Plans include upgrading street lighting, expanding community outreach teams, and enhancing emergency response capabilities.

Ríos Huerta stressed that the fight for security is ongoing. He urged residents to remain vigilant and to report incidents promptly. “These results reflect our institutional efforts,” he said, “but they also call on all of us to keep working together to build a safer city.”

As Fresnillo works to consolidate its progress, the latest ENSU figures offer a window into how policy changes and public services shape the sense of safety. The downward trend in perceived insecurity may mark the start of a new chapter for this historic mining city in Zacatecas.

Fresnillo, insecurity perception, INEGI, ENSU, Zacatecas security, municipal strategy