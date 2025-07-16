Costco will be coming to Zacatecas with its first branch in the state after a meeting between Economy Secretary Jorge Miranda Castro and Costco Mexico. Find out what’s planned. Costco Wholesale has once again sparked buzz online after local officials confirmed it’s set to open its first store in Zacatecas. Fans of…

Costco Wholesale has once again sparked buzz online after local officials confirmed it’s set to open its first store in Zacatecas. Fans of the wholesale club have trended the news across social media, eager to learn when they can shop closer to home.

Costco began its Mexico journey in 1992 and has grown steadily ever since. What started as a single warehouse now counts 42 locations nationwide. The company is on track to add at least two more stores soon and break ground on two additional sites, with the goal of having a presence in every state.

Costco arrives in Zacatecas

The big news came courtesy of Zacatecas’s Secretary of Economy, Jorge Miranda Castro. In a post on his official social channels, he shared that he’d met virtually with Francisco Becerril, Costco Mexico’s representative, to finalize plans for the new branch. The proposed complex will feature a gas station, a restaurant and a large parking area designed to serve thousands of shoppers.

“This morning we held a virtual meeting with Mr. Francisco Becerril, representative of Costco Mexico, with the goal of continuing to attract investment to Zacatecas and thus strengthening its development and economic growth, as mandated by Governor David Monreal,” Miranda Castro wrote.

Miranda Castro also noted that the project has passed four internal evaluation stages at Costco. While that marks solid progress, he cautioned that the store’s arrival isn’t yet guaranteed. “Everything is going well, but we still have to complete the final steps,” he said.

Costco has requested at least seven hectares of land for its Zacatecas site. Officials have provisionally offered a state‑owned plot near Plaza Galerías. Shared images from the meeting show a digital rendering of the planned commercial center, giving customers a first look at the warehouse’s sleek design and spacious layout.

Local shoppers have greeted the announcement with excitement. Until now, the nearest Costco is in Aguascalientes, more than two hours away by car. Fans say they’ll save on travel costs and time once the Zacatecas store opens.

What comes next? State authorities and Costco executives will iron out taxes, permits and zoning details. Construction could begin later this year, but no official opening date has been set. Shoppers are watching both the Plaza Galerías site and the company’s social channels for updates.

With its proven track record in Mexico, Costco’s expansion into Zacatecas could bring new jobs, boost local suppliers and offer residents access to bulk goods at competitive prices. For now, fans will keep sharing the hashtag #CostcoZacatecas and counting down the days until they can finally fill their carts without hitting the highway.

