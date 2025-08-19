Foreign Affairs honors Indigenous Games athletes

Foreign Affairs honors Indigenous Games athletes in Mexico City

August 19, 2025
,

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry hosted a recognition for Indigenous athletes after Ottawa’s Masters Indigenous Games, celebrating 25 medals and the soft-power of sport diplomacy.

Continue reading news on PVDN with a subscription.

Special Offer
$2.50 USD Monthly

Unlock story

Related Posts

Vegetarianism on the rise in Mexico benefits and risks

Vegetarianism on the rise in Mexico: What is driving the shift?

Vegetarianism on the rise in Mexico is shifting how families eat. We explain the health...
Maya Forest pact

Maya Forest pact with Belize and Guatemala moves ahead

Mexico highlights the Maya Forest pact with Belize and Guatemala to protect 5.7 million hectares...
Project Portero

Project Portero targets cartel gatekeepers on the border

Project Portero brings Mexican investigators to the U.S. border for joint targeting of cartel gatekeepers...
Mexican peso depreciates against the dollar

Mexican peso depreciates against the dollar as DXY rises

Mexican peso depreciates against the dollar, closing at 18.7807 as a firmer DXY and a...