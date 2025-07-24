bee attack at Monclova River

Worker Recovers After Bee Attack at Monclova River

July 24, 2025
Monclova News - A routine day turned dangerous for construction workers near the Monclova River when a bee attack at Monclova River left a 58‑year‑old man hospitalised with multiple stings. On July 23, 2025, Gabino Ramos Porras was tending to the riverbank when a hidden hive stirred a swarm of aggressive bees.…
