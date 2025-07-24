Worker Recovers After Bee Attack at Monclova River

Monclova News - A routine day turned dangerous for construction workers near the Monclova River when a bee attack at Monclova River left a 58‑year‑old man hospitalised with multiple stings. On July 23, 2025, Gabino Ramos Porras was tending to the riverbank when a hidden hive stirred a swarm of aggressive bees.…

Ramos Porras suffered more than 15 stings across his face, neck and arms. Colleagues immediately called emergency services. Paramedics from Civil Protection reached the site within minutes and transported him to IMSS Clinic 7. Doctors described his condition as serious but stable upon arrival. Hours later, medical staff determined he no longer required hospital care and released him into outpatient recovery.

For Ramos Porras, the incident was a sudden shock. “I never saw the hive,” he said. “One moment I was clearing debris, the next bees swarmed me.” Despite the severity, doctors credited quick response and treatment for his swift recovery.

In the same incident, a second worker received only minor stings. He was evaluated on site, treated and returned to work without delay. Medical staff reported both men will be monitored through regular outpatient check‑ups but require no further inpatient treatment.

Although the Monclova River is now a popular recreational zone, officials from Civil Protection warn that hidden beehives can form in overgrown areas. Weeds, wood debris and abandoned structures along the riverbed create ideal conditions for colonies to nest.

Local authorities urge employers and workers to stay alert when operating near the riverbank. They recommend clearing vegetation before beginning work and enlisting Civil Protection teams to survey high‑risk zones. In cases of suspected hives, trained personnel can safely remove nests.

The health department also advises carrying basic first‑aid supplies and an epinephrine auto‑injector when venturing into areas where bees are common. Stings near the face and neck can trigger allergic reactions and airway swelling, posing serious risks.

Civil Protection spokesperson María Elena Torres stressed that prevention is key. “We want the community to enjoy the Monclova River safely,” she said. “Workers must avoid dense vegetation and report hive sightings immediately.”

Officials plan to conduct regular inspections along the river over the coming weeks. They will install warning signs at entry points and distribute safety guidelines to local businesses.

Increased awareness and swift action helped prevent more serious outcomes in this incident. Ramos Porras’s release from IMSS Clinic 7 underscores the effectiveness of prompt medical care. Yet, the event serves as a reminder that natural hazards persist even in restored environments.

As recovery continues at his family home, Ramos Porras hopes his experience will raise safety standards. “I want everyone to learn from this,” he said. “Take warnings seriously and work with Civil Protection to avoid harm.”

The Civil Protection office has set up a hotline for reporting hives and scheduling safety inspections. Employers along the Monclova River are encouraged to register their worksites and request support.

With coordinated efforts and careful planning, the community can safeguard its workforce and ensure the Monclova River remains a safe place to work and play.

