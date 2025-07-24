Piedras Negras Safety Ranking Rises to Second Place

Piedras Negras News - The latest National Urban Public Safety Survey shows that Piedras Negras safety ranking improved significantly, moving the border city from third to second place among Mexico’s safest cities. The study, issued quarterly by the National Institute of Statistics, Geography, and Informatics (INEGI), tracks how residents perceive…

In April 2025, 20.5 percent of Piedras Negras residents reported feeling unsafe. By July, that figure dropped to 16.9 percent. This shift marks the city as the second safest in the nation, just behind San Pedro Garza García in Nuevo León, where only 11 percent of residents expressed insecurity. Within Coahuila, Piedras Negras now ranks above the state capital, Saltillo, which saw a 23.5 percent insecurity perception this quarter.

Piedras Negras safety ranking

The quarterly data reflect more than a slight change. A near four-point decrease in perceived risk signals growing confidence among locals who work, live, and shop near the Rio Grande. In contrast, the Benito Juárez Delegation in Mexico City holds third place nationally with 22 percent insecurity. Saltillo follows in fourth, while Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, logs the highest concern at 27.3 percent.

Beyond safety perceptions, the survey evaluates how municipal authorities address everyday challenges. Issues under review include street maintenance, water supply leaks, and public lighting. Piedras Negras retained its top spot for government effectiveness, improving from 66.8 percent in April to 68.8 percent in July. This rise shows that local officials not only respond but also adjust strategies to meet residents’ needs.

Residents and analysts attribute some of the city’s success to targeted street repair campaigns and upgraded lighting in high-traffic zones. Water department crews have also accelerated repairs and leak detection, reducing service interruptions. City hall officials met regularly with neighborhood councils to prioritize problem areas. These efforts contributed to higher approval ratings and reinforced the city’s image as a secure border hub.

How other cities stack up against Piedras Negras

While Piedras Negras leads, other cities also showed notable performance. Apodaca, Nuevo León, ranks second in government effectiveness with 61.3 percent approval. Ciudad del Carmen, Tamaulipas, follows at 59.7 percent. These cities join Piedras Negras as examples of how municipal action can boost citizen confidence and improve quality of life.

Local business owners in Piedras Negras reported fewer security-related incidents and praised the stronger police-community ties. They noted that a sense of order encourages investment and tourism. Cross-border shoppers and freight operators also cited smoother logistics and a reassuring environment. Such feedback suggests that improved perceptions may translate into real economic gains for the region.

As safety surveys continue, Piedras Negras aims to maintain its standing. City leaders have pledged to expand lighting projects to remote neighborhoods and deploy mobile water repair units. They plan to host quarterly town halls to ensure that progress remains transparent. By keeping residents informed and involved, officials hope to drive perceptions even lower and solidify the city’s reputation.

With its Piedras Negras safety ranking now second in Mexico, the city reinforces its role as a model border community. Continued focus on tangible improvements, paired with consistent public communication, will be key to sustaining trust and ensuring that progress endures.

