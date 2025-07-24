Piedras Negras Safety Ranking Rises to Second Place

Piedras Negras Safety Ranking Rises to Second Place

July 24, 2025
Piedras Negras News - The latest National Urban Public Safety Survey shows that Piedras Negras safety ranking improved significantly, moving the border city from third to second place among Mexico’s safest cities. The study, issued quarterly by the National Institute of Statistics, Geography, and Informatics (INEGI), tracks how residents perceive…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN