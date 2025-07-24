World Archery Mexico Championship kicks off in Saltillo

Saltillo News - The World Archery Mexico Championship opened July 24 at the UA de C Sports Unit in Saltillo. The four‑day tournament runs through July 27. It will name the squad that represents Mexico at the 2025 World Championships and the 2025 World Games. The event brings together 213 athletes from across the…

Saltillo News - The World Archery Mexico Championship opened July 24 at the UA de C Sports Unit in Saltillo. The four‑day tournament runs through July 27. It will name the squad that represents Mexico at the 2025 World Championships and the 2025 World Games.

The event brings together 213 athletes from across the country. Competitors will vie in recurve and compound bow categories. Age divisions include U‑18, U‑21 and Senior. Medals will go to the top three in individual, team and mixed team rounds.

Local Leaders and Organizers

At the Jorge Castro Medina American Football Field, officials from World Archery Mexico and local government joined UA de C leaders. Saltillo’s mayor, Javier Díaz González, welcomed the delegates. He thanked World Archery Mexico for trusting Saltillo as host. He also praised Rector Octavio Pimentel Martínez for offering the facilities.

Gabriel Ramos Rodríguez, president of World Archery Mexico, spoke next. He thanked Mayor Díaz González and Rector Pimentel Martínez. He noted that teamwork will grow archery across Mexico. Antonio Cepeda Licón, director of the State Sports Institute, highlighted cross‑institutional cooperation. He said collaboration positions Coahuila as a sports hub.

Athlete Perspectives

Olympic medalists Ángela Ruíz Rosales and Ana Paula Vázquez Flores attended. They joined Matías Grande Kalionchis, World Cup winner. The stars said the World Archery Mexico Championship boosts visibility for the sport in Saltillo and Ramos Arizpe. They expressed gratitude for the state’s support. Each athlete encouraged young people to try archery.

“The facilities are world‑class,” said Ruíz Rosales. “This selection process will bring out our best.” Vázquez Flores added, “I hope many families come to watch and join archery.” Grande Kalionchis noted that competition at home raises performance for international events.

Looking Ahead

Rector Octavio Pimentel Martínez invited the public and university community to attend. He said great things happen when people work with heart. He urged families to come and support the athletes.

On the final day, July 27, World Archery Mexico will award the Medal of Excellence. Gabriel Ramos Rodríguez will present it to Mayor Javier Díaz González. The medal will mark gratitude for Saltillo’s role in hosting.

As the World Archery Mexico Championship unfolds, all eyes will turn to the final rankings. Mexico’s best archers will earn their place on the national team. Fans can follow medal ceremonies each evening at the UA de C Sports Unit. This event lays the groundwork for Mexico’s success at the 2025 World Championships and World Games.

