World Archery Mexico Championship

World Archery Mexico Championship kicks off in Saltillo

July 24, 2025
Saltillo News - The World Archery Mexico Championship opened July 24 at the UA de C Sports Unit in Saltillo. The four‑day tournament runs through July 27. It will name the squad that represents Mexico at the 2025 World Championships and the 2025 World Games. The event brings together 213 athletes from across the…
