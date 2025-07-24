Torreón Fair 2025 Begins September with Star-Studded Lineup

Torreón News - The city of Torreón is gearing up for its annual celebration as organizers finalize plans for the Torreón Fair 2025. From September 5 to October 5, the fairgrounds will open their gates to residents of La Laguna and visitors from across Mexico. Preparations are in full swing, and excitement…

Torreón News - The city of Torreón is gearing up for its annual celebration as organizers finalize plans for the Torreón Fair 2025. From September 5 to October 5, the fairgrounds will open their gates to residents of La Laguna and visitors from across Mexico. Preparations are in full swing, and excitement is building on social media and in local communities.

In early August, the Rotary Club of Torreón will host its traditional press conference to unveil the full program of activities. Organizers promise surprises, new attractions, and support for local artistry. This year’s fair marks the 79th edition of the beloved event, one of the longest-running fairs in northern Mexico.

Torreón Fair 2025

The fair’s social channels have already teased two headline performances. On September 13, Jorge Medina and Josi Cuen will take to the main stage. Both artists sold out shows at the Centenario Coliseum last year, and tickets for the fairground concert are now on sale across a range of price points to suit every budget.

Attendees can expect more announcements in the coming days as the Rotary Club finalizes contracts with additional national and regional acts. The Torreón Fair has long served as a springboard for emerging talent. Each year, local singers, dancers, and artisans find a platform to share their work with thousands of visitors.

A major highlight returning in 2025 is the acclaimed Illusion On Ice show. Known for its dazzling choreography and cutting‑edge effects, the ice spectacular has drawn record crowds in previous editions. This year’s production promises new routines and a fresh set design, ensuring that both longtime fans and newcomers will be captivated by the performance.

Beyond music and ice theater, the fair will feature a full range of rides, games, and food stalls. Organizers pledge that every corner of the grounds will offer something new. Families can sample regional snacks, explore artisan booths, and enjoy mid‑way thrills. Veterans of the fair know to expect novel attractions each year, and 2025 is no exception.

Local businesses are gearing up

Local businesses are also gearing up to benefit from the influx of visitors. Hotels in Torreón and nearby Gómez Palacio anticipate high occupancy rates, and restaurants are planning special menus for fairgoers. City officials note that the annual event generates a significant economic boost for the region.

Safety remains a top priority. Organizers are coordinating with municipal authorities to ensure efficient crowd management, sanitation, and medical services throughout the month‑long celebration. Enhanced lighting and clear signage will help visitors navigate the grounds after dark, when the fair takes on a festive glow.

As the countdown to opening day continues, anticipation is at an all‑time high. Whether you come for the big‑name acts, the return of Illusion On Ice, or simply the lively atmosphere, the 79th Torreón Fair promises to deliver a memorable experience. Tickets for concerts, attractions, and general admission are available now through official outlets. Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of northern Mexico’s most enduring traditions.

Torreón Fair 2025, La Laguna fair, Jorge Medina, Josi Cuen, Illusion On Ice