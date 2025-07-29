Nuevo León launches Avanzamos por México to boost tourism in its Magical Towns

Nuevo León has unveiled a bold new tourism strategy called Avanzamos por México, aimed at revitalizing the state’s five Pueblos Mágicos—Santiago, Linares, Bustamante, General Terán, and General Zaragoza. The plan, announced during a high-profile event in Santiago, is a joint effort between Mexico’s federal and state tourism officials, BBVA, and…

Nuevo León has unveiled a bold new tourism strategy called Avanzamos por México, aimed at revitalizing the state’s five Pueblos Mágicos—Santiago, Linares, Bustamante, General Terán, and General Zaragoza. The plan, announced during a high-profile event in Santiago, is a joint effort between Mexico’s federal and state tourism officials, BBVA, and private sector stakeholders to transform tourism through digitalization, financial incentives, and infrastructure investment.

Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora and Governor Samuel García Sepúlveda led the presentation of the initiative, which seeks to modernize and promote these towns as innovative, sustainable destinations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both officials emphasized the importance of inclusive growth, technological access, and community development in the evolving tourism landscape of northern Mexico.

At the heart of the strategy is a strategic partnership with BBVA. The alliance will open up new financial tools for community tourism projects and small businesses, including interest-free payment plans, cashback offers, and rewards programs aimed at incentivizing travel to the region’s lesser-known but culturally rich destinations.

“This agreement allows us to promote the Magical Towns through digital and physical channels, while also giving local projects better access to financing,” Rodríguez Zamora said. “We are building a tourism model rooted in community benefit and cultural identity.”

The initiative aligns with national tourism policies that emphasize sustainability, women’s empowerment, and the banking of grassroots projects. It also promotes the use of advanced digital tools to help local tourism providers become more competitive and tech-savvy.

Positioning Nuevo León for 2026 World Cup success

Governor Samuel García underscored the broader context of the plan, noting that Avanzamos por México ties into Nuevo León’s preparations to serve as one of the main host locations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Our administration is making historic investments in infrastructure, mobility, and connectivity. We’re also heavily investing in the professionalization of our tourism sector,” García said. “This is about more than a sports event—it's a long-term bet on tourism as the best magnet for economic growth.”

Nuevo León's efforts include improving access to natural attractions and the state’s Magical Towns, alongside digital upgrades and training programs for local service providers. The goal is to make tourism in the state more inclusive, resilient, and globally appealing.

National certification boosts adventure tourism standards

Nuevo León is also breaking new ground in professional standards. Maricarmen Martínez Villarreal, the state’s Secretary of Tourism, announced that Nuevo León has earned the EC1663 Competency Standard certification—making it the first state in Mexico to certify nature and adventure tourism providers at a national level.

“This certification is a milestone,” Martínez said. “It ensures that those guiding outdoor experiences are not just passionate locals, but trained professionals equipped to meet international standards of safety and quality.”

Magical Towns as anchors of prosperity

The five towns targeted by the Avanzamos por México plan each offer distinct cultural and natural experiences—from the lush mountains of Santiago to the historical richness of Linares and the adventure tourism potential of Bustamante and General Zaragoza. Officials stressed that these towns can become models for equitable tourism development.

Rodríguez Zamora painted a picture of tourism not just as a revenue stream, but as a shared national mission: “We are the best hosts in the world—no one welcomes visitors like Mexicans. If we add professional service to that warmth, we’ll soon be among the world’s top five tourist destinations.”

The event, rich in symbolism and staged in the heart of Santiago, concluded with a reminder of the broader vision. “Today, from Santiago—where the water sings and the mountains embrace—we take a firm step to ensure that no artisan, no guide, no family is left behind,” said Rodríguez Zamora. “Avanzamos por México means shared prosperity and national pride.”

Broad support from government and business sectors

The announcement drew a crowd of high-level figures from across Mexico’s public and private sectors. Attendees included Santiago’s Mayor David de la Peña Marroquín, Director General of Tourism and Culture Norma A. Tamez Cerecero, CONCANACO SERVYTUR President Octavio de la Torre de Stéffano, and BBVA’s Northeast Divisional Director for Corporate and Government Banking, Jaime Ortega Madrid.

With a unified message and concrete support from both state and federal levels, Avanzamos por México represents a significant step forward in reimagining tourism as an engine of inclusion, sustainability, and economic opportunity in northern Mexico.

