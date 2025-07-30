Matamoros launches Calle a Calle program in Reforma neighborhood

Matamoros, Tamaulipas - The city of Matamoros launched a new phase of its “Calle a Calle” outreach program on July 29, 2025. This starts in Colonia Reforma, one of the municipality’s oldest neighborhoods. The initiative brings city services directly into residential streets. The focus is on public health, sanitation, and infrastructure maintenance.

During the launch, municipal workers carried out fumigation to control mosquito populations. They also cleared storm drains, repaired sidewalks, and provided informational materials to residents. The information outlined services offered by local agencies. Mayor Mario López Hernández oversaw the launch and highlighted the program’s goals to improve quality of life block by block.

“Calle a Calle isn’t just about fixing potholes,” the mayor said. “It’s about being present—meeting neighbors face-to-face and addressing their concerns without bureaucracy.”

The initiative reflects a growing push across Tamaulipas to decentralize public service delivery. It aims to bring administrative attention to areas often overlooked in traditional planning.

Focus on health and urban equity

The first wave of the Matamoros Calle a Calle program centers on sanitation and disease prevention. Fumigation teams targeted areas with standing water, especially near schools and abandoned lots. This is part of a citywide effort to prevent dengue and chikungunya outbreaks during the rainy season.

Public health staff also distributed flyers urging residents to keep their patios clean. The flyers advised eliminating water containers where mosquitoes could breed.

In addition to health measures, the program aims to fix minor infrastructure issues without requiring residents to file formal complaints. Crews carried tools to patch sidewalks, repaint crosswalks, and inspect stormwater systems—all in a single visit.

Residents of Colonia Reforma expressed appreciation, noting that city services had not visited their area in over a year. “It feels like we’re finally visible,” one homeowner said.

A model for future urban engagement

City officials say the program will continue to rotate through Matamoros neighborhoods over the coming months. A calendar is being developed for outreach in other sectors. The goal is to complete service rounds in every colonia by the end of the year.

The success of the Calle a Calle initiative is being closely watched by other Tamaulipas municipalities. Some of these municipalities are considering replicating the model. For Matamoros, officials see it as more than just a service campaign. It’s a political message of proximity, accountability, and visible governance.