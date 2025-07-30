Tamaulipas launches 3XMiSalud campaign to promote hydration and health

The state government of Tamaulipas launched its “3XMiSalud” public health campaign on July 29, 2025. The goal is to promote hydration and healthier lifestyle choices during the summer season. The initiative debuted in Ciudad Victoria and is being rolled out across schools and health centers statewide. The campaign's name—short for…

The state government of Tamaulipas launched its “3XMiSalud” public health campaign on July 29, 2025. The goal is to promote hydration and healthier lifestyle choices during the summer season. The initiative debuted in Ciudad Victoria and is being rolled out across schools and health centers statewide.

The campaign's name—short for “Tres veces por mi salud”—encourages residents to adopt three daily wellness habits: drink clean water, make smart food choices, and avoid sugary or ultra-processed drinks. The program was introduced with banners, educational talks, and health kits. These are distributed through public schools and clinics.

Officials from the Tamaulipas Secretariat of Health said the initiative was designed in response to high temperatures and increased outdoor activity. Moreover, recent public health data shows dehydration-related hospital visits on the rise.

“We want families to understand the importance of preventive care,” said a spokesperson at the campaign’s launch in Ciudad Victoria. “Hydration isn’t just about avoiding heatstroke. It affects energy, focus, and long-term health.”

Campaign tailored for heat season and schoolchildren

The 3XMiSalud effort is primarily targeting students and families, using schools as access points for health messaging. Kits distributed include reusable water bottles, nutrition guides, and flyers highlighting the dangers of soft drink overconsumption. Teachers are also being trained to incorporate hydration topics into daily routines.

Tamaulipas authorities selected Ciudad Victoria for the official launch due to its central location and role as the state capital. However, materials are being sent to municipalities across the state, including border cities like Reynosa and Matamoros. Coastal regions such as Tampico and Madero are also included.

The campaign comes as temperatures in Tamaulipas exceed 35°C in many areas. Health centers are reporting a seasonal increase in heat-related illnesses, particularly among children and the elderly.

A long-term health education strategy

The Tamaulipas health campaign is part of a broader plan to improve preventive healthcare outcomes and reduce pressure on hospitals. In addition to hydration, state health officials are promoting physical activity and regular checkups, especially in rural areas.

Officials say the program will continue into the new school year, with a second phase planned for September. This phase will include mobile health screenings and nutrition counseling in school zones.

The state’s Health Secretariat is partnering with local municipalities. They aim to ensure distribution and participation. The Secretariat has pledged transparency in measuring outcomes like participation rates, awareness gains, and reported dehydration cases.