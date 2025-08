Los Cabos, Baja California Sur - The Los Cabos Hotel Association, the H. XV City Council of Los Cabos and the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation launched the first stage of the Adopt 1 Kilometer Los Cabos program, a public-private effort to improve the appearance and environmental quality of the Tourist Corridor. The initiative formalizes what many resorts were already doing voluntarily: cleaning and...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter