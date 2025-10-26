Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Anima Village Cabo

Anima Village Cabo brings 80 plus brands to Los Cabos

October 26, 2025
0

A glossy new plaza is coming to Cabo del Sol—and it’s not shy. Anima Village Cabo promises more than 80 brands, splashy dining, and an art program in a walkable, open-air layout. Locals are split: some welcome jobs and a fresh public space; others see another traffic magnet on an already busy corridor. The developer billed an autumn launch, but local reporting now points to a November window. Here’s what’s planned, why it matters, and how the tim…

Keep reading with a yearly subscription

Subscribe to Puerto Vallarta News to gain access to this article and thousands more! Download our app, comment on articles, and limited ads for a more pleasurable read.

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Related Posts

Mexico economic activity

Mexico economic activity falters as recession risk grows

INEGI's indicator shows a 0.6% year-on-year fall in Mexico economic activity, with industry down 3.0%...
0
Cancún low season

Cancún low season hits restaurants harder than expected

As the Cancún low season sets in, restaurateurs report sales falling as much as 40%...
0
Cancun Travel Mart

Cancun Travel Mart opens as buyers hunt winter deals

Cancun Travel Mart runs Oct 22–24 at Iberostar Selection Cancún, bringing 496 delegates from 20...
0
AWS outage Mexico

AWS outage hits Mercado Libre, Netflix, Totalplay, and more in Mexico

AWS outage in Mexico began near 1:11 a.m., disrupting logins and streaming for millions. Here’s...
0