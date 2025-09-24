Bisbee’s 45th edition brings a fire boat, bourbon, and big stakes
Bisbee’s 45th edition arrives in Los Cabos with a new bourbon, local beer, a marina fire boat project, and a landmark clock as hundreds of boats prepare.
Home » Mexico » Northwest » Baja California Sur » Los Cabos » Bisbee’s 45th edition brings a fire boat, bourbon, and big stakes
Bisbee’s 45th edition arrives in Los Cabos with a new bourbon, local beer, a marina fire boat project, and a landmark clock as hundreds of boats prepare.