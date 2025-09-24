Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Bisbees 45th edition

Bisbee’s 45th edition brings a fire boat, bourbon, and big stakes

September 24, 2025
0

Bisbee’s 45th edition arrives in Los Cabos with a new bourbon, local beer, a marina fire boat project, and a landmark clock as hundreds of boats prepare.

Continue Reading

Submit a comment on this story through our new PVDN app

Related Posts

Los Cabos South Korea ties

Los Cabos – South Korea ties shift toward investment deals

Los Cabos - South Korea ties advance after a meeting with the ambassador, opening doors...
0
WWT Championship Los Cabos confirms J.J. Spaun and Ben Griffin for the Nov. 6–9 PGA Tour stop at Diamante, with dates, venue, and context for local fans.

WWT Championship Los Cabos gets early star power with Spaun and Griffin

Continue Reading Submit a comment on this story through our new PVDN app
0
Los Cabos unlicensed vendors

Cruise days bring a flood of Los Cabos unlicensed vendors

Officials say cruise arrivals are driving a spike in Los Cabos unlicensed vendors, prompting beach...
0
Los Cabos violence

Hoteliers fear image damage as Los Cabos violence rises

Business leaders warn Los Cabos violence could harm investment and a top tourism brand, urging...
0