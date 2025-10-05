Puerto Vallarta News

Cabo Arch beach

Cabo Arch beach pops up after low tide — authorities warn: don’t walk it

October 5, 2025
The Cabo Arch beach reappeared after a low-tide dip. Authorities raised a black flag and warned visitors to stay off the sand due to powerful waves and currents.

