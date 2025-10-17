Cabo Day of the Dead lights up the bay with boats Nov 1–4
Boats become floating altars as Cabo Day of the Dead returns Nov 1–4 in Cabo San Lucas, with a glowing nautical parade Nov 2 and music, food and art along the marina.
