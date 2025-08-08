Cabo San Lucas Monumental Clock to Become New Landmark

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – The Rotary Club of Cabo San Lucas broke ground Friday on the Cabo San Lucas Monumental Clock, placing the first stone in a symbolic ceremony at Plaza Rotaria. The new concrete structure will stand at the corner of Boulevard Lázaro Cárdenas and Narciso Mendoza, aiming to beautify the city centre and serve as a civic landmark for locals and visitors alike.

Local officials and community leaders joined Clicerio Mercado, Mexico’s representative for the Bisbee’s tournaments and honorary Rotary member, for the event. Mercado said the clock will counter the loss of local identity caused by rapid cultural mixing, adding, “Progress and the common good are essential, but the Monumental Clock will stand as a symbol for everyone.”

Cabo San Lucas Monumental Clock

The clock will rise in three concrete levels. Its ground floor provides public access. A second-level viewing platform will offer panoramic views of downtown. The top level houses the clock’s machinery. Uniquely, the tower will play the Mexican National Anthem daily at 6:00 a.m.

Authorities at the ceremony praised the project’s social and cultural value. They said it reflects the Rotary Club’s commitment to community-led development in Baja California Sur. Organizers highlighted the clock’s role in fostering pride and shared identity among Los Cabos residents.

Design and Community Impact

Architect Luis Riveron designed the monument with a clear civic focus. He arranged an open plaza entry on the ground floor, followed by an elevated platform for gatherings and small events. The clockworks will occupy the top tier, visible through glass panels to showcase the inner mechanics.

The Rotary Club estimates a 120-day construction period, targeting an inauguration before the end of 2025. Mercado said the project “symbolizes the passage of time, the unity of the Cabo community and a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Promoting Local Unity

Organizers say the project aims to promote identity and unity among the Los Cabos community. They hope the clock will draw residents together for daily ceremonies and community events, strengthening local bonds and civic participation.