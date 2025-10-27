Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Halloween Sport Fest

Halloween Sport Fest brings Los Cabos together for cancer support

October 27, 2025
0

Los Cabos plans a workout with a purpose. On October 31, the Halloween Sport Fest takes over Plaza Mijares with a family run, a lively costume contest, and a simple message that lands: move your body, look out for each other, and put prevention first. The event blends celebration with service, linking Halloween fun to breast cancer awareness at the height of “Mes Rosa.” It’s free, public, and designed for all ages—an easy entry point to talk scre…

Keep reading with a yearly subscription

Subscribe to Puerto Vallarta News to gain access to this article and thousands more! Download our app, comment on articles, and limited ads for a more pleasurable read.

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Related Posts

puerto vallarta day of the dead

Puerto Vallarta Day of the Dead marks second Recuérdame

Puerto Vallarta Day of the Dead returns Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 with the 30-meter...
0
San Miguel road races

Night lights, fast feet, and a dog dash in San Miguel this weekend

San Miguel road races take over the weekend with a first-ever night half marathon, a...
0
VINOMA 2026 Puerto Vallarta

VINOMA 2026 Puerto Vallarta weekend of wine and pairings

VINOMA 2026 Puerto Vallarta lands March 5–7 with 50+ wineries, tastings, pairings, and a sea-themed...
0
Oaxaca Día de Muertos 2025

Oaxaca Día de Muertos 2025 schedule lands with bigger lineup

Oaxaca Día de Muertos 2025 schedule runs Oct 28–Nov 8 with free cultural events, expanded...
0