Los Cabos Civil Protection update targets landslide risk
Los Cabos Civil Protection moves to update rules and the risk atlas after hillside collapses; officials say new standards must reflect seismic and storm threats. Los Cabos Civil Protection.
Home » Mexico » Northwest » Baja California Sur » Los Cabos » Los Cabos Civil Protection update targets landslide risk
Los Cabos Civil Protection moves to update rules and the risk atlas after hillside collapses; officials say new standards must reflect seismic and storm threats. Los Cabos Civil Protection.