Los Cabos first inclusive and interactive park moves forward for 2026

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Los Cabos has approved the creation of its first inclusive and interactive park in San José del Cabo, set to begin construction in 2026 as part of the municipality’s Public Works Program. The project, unanimously backed by the city council, will integrate accessibility features and sensory-based play areas to serve residents of all ages and abilities.

Sixth Councilor Marisela Montaño Peralta, who introduced the initiative, said the park aims to remove barriers that prevent people with disabilities from enjoying public spaces. The design will include ramps, Braille signage, and adapted restrooms, ensuring compliance with universal accessibility standards.

Features designed for inclusion

Plans outline sensory games such as sound and texture stations, low-impact play structures, and interactive educational panels. These elements will provide recreational and learning opportunities for children with disabilities while promoting interaction among all park visitors.

The park will also feature a community forum and open-air theater with accessible seating areas, making it suitable for cultural events, workshops, and public gatherings. Adapted furniture and shaded rest areas are part of the design to ensure comfort for families and caregivers.

Explainer — What is an inclusive, interactive park? An inclusive, interactive park is a public space built so people of all ages and abilities can play, learn, and participate together. Design choices remove barriers and invite shared use. Key features Universal design Ramps, wide paths, clear sightlines, and level entries for wheelchairs and strollers.

Ramps, wide paths, clear sightlines, and level entries for wheelchairs and strollers. Sensory play Sound, touch, and movement stations that engage different senses without overstimulation.

Sound, touch, and movement stations that engage different senses without overstimulation. Wayfinding and information Braille or tactile signage, pictograms, and high-contrast labels.

Braille or tactile signage, pictograms, and high-contrast labels. Adaptive amenities Accessible restrooms, seating with companion spaces, shade, and resting zones.

Accessible restrooms, seating with companion spaces, shade, and resting zones. Community use Small forums or open-air areas with reserved accessible seating for events. Why it matters Parks like this reduce inequality in access to safe recreation and learning. They support families, caregivers, and children with disabilities while strengthening neighborhood cohesion. Glossary Universal design Spaces usable by the widest range of people without special adaptation.

Spaces usable by the widest range of people without special adaptation. Sensory play Activities that stimulate hearing, touch, balance, or sight to aid development.

Activities that stimulate hearing, touch, balance, or sight to aid development. Accessible seating Spots designed for wheelchairs with adjacent companion seats.

Spots designed for wheelchairs with adjacent companion seats. Braille signage Tactile text that enables independent navigation for blind users. Context San José del Cabo’s project is slated for the 2026 Public Works Program and is planned for the La Ballena area.

Focus on equality and community

Montaño said the park’s primary goal is to reduce inequality in access to safe, engaging public spaces. “This is about strengthening community cohesion and offering inclusive spaces for recreation, learning, and interaction,” she said, highlighting its benefit for vulnerable children and historically marginalized residents.

The selected location for the project is the La Ballena neighborhood, which offers a central point for surrounding communities. Officials expect the park to become a local model for inclusive design, with potential to inspire similar projects across Baja California Sur.

A step toward accessible urban planning

This project reflects a growing recognition of accessibility in urban development. By incorporating features that support people with diverse needs, Los Cabos joins a short list of municipalities in Mexico actively adapting public infrastructure to reflect universal design principles.