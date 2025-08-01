Six Los Cabos police officers arrested for kidnapping

Cabo San Lucas, BCS - Six active municipal police officers were arrested July 29 in Los Cabos after a search of a home in the Lomas del Sol neighborhood by personnel from the Mexican Navy (SEMAR), the Baja California Sur State Attorney General’s Office (PGJEBC) confirmed. The detentions are connected to the kidnapping of at least two young men on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas in June.

The officers, all assigned to the Immediate Reaction Unit (URI) of the General Directorate of Public Security of the Preventive Police and Municipal Traffic of Los Cabos . . .

