Los Cabos renews environmental sanitation trust to fund long-term works

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Los Cabos has rebooted the fund that helps pay for the basics a fast-growing city needs. Officials installed a new committee for the municipal environmental sanitation trust, saying the updated structure will broaden revenue and move money into public works and sustainability projects. The move is less about ceremony and more about capacity—how to turn steady income into long-horizon fixes that keep the city livable.

Local business leaders backed the change. Julio Castillo Gómez, who heads the Los Cabos Coordinating Council, said the trust already existed but was reformed to admit new income sources and give more seats to sectors tied to tourism. That adjustment matters in a destination where visitor activity drives much of the local economy and the wear on roads, water systems, and waste services.

Los Cabos Environmental Sanitation Trust

The trust’s redesign does two things at once. First, it pulls in additional revenue streams tied to municipal rights and fees, many linked to tourism. Second, it expands who sits at the technical table that proposes how to use those pesos. In theory, a wider mix of voices should mean projects that track real needs on the ground rather than politics of the week.

City partners set the goal in stark numbers. Studies reviewed by the committee and the municipal planning institute, IMPLAN, estimate that Los Cabos needs more than 45 billion pesos over the next 15 years to keep up with growth. The trust today holds about 300 million pesos. That gap explains the urgency behind this redesign and the search for steadier inflows to the fund.

By the numbers

Estimated infrastructure need over 15 years tops 45 billion pesos, according to studies cited by the committee and IMPLAN. The trust’s current purse is around 300 million pesos. The revamped committee aims to widen revenue and apply it to priority works with a sustainability lens.

What the committee says will change

Committee members outlined a simple plan: define criteria that favor efficient, transparent use of the fund and align every peso with sustainable development. In practice, that means channeling resources to public works, basic services, and environmental sanitation in the corridors where growth hits hardest. The promise is technocratic, not flashy—collect, prioritize, and build where the impact is clear.

Those criteria are meant to outlast election cycles. Los Cabos has boomed on the back of its tourism economy. With that boom comes chronic strains: traffic, pressure on water systems, and the steady grind on streets and drainage. The trust is one of the tools that smooth those edges without gambling on one-off windfalls. The committee pledges to make the tool sharper by diversifying income and tightening how projects are chosen.

What the trust can fund

Authorities and business leaders point to public works, basic services, and environmental sanitation actions in priority zones. The emphasis is on projects that meet growth head-on and show measurable improvements in daily life.

How new voices could shape spending

Opening the technical table to more sectors connected with tourism is not cosmetic. It acknowledges who bears the load of a destination city and who benefits when the load is managed. When hoteliers, transport stakeholders, and community representatives sit alongside officials, the projects that surface tend to be practical—intersections that need fixes, corridors that lack drainage, systems that require maintenance to avoid failures during peak season. That is the logic behind the reform, and it will be tested by the first slate of funded works.

The committee also signaled that transparency is part of the bargain. If the fund grows, so does the need to show how, where, and why it is spent. The revamped model ties legitimacy to visible results and clear rules—an approach that invites scrutiny instead of fearing it. In a city where every new hotel room adds pressure to pipes and pavement, that openness is not a luxury. It is how you keep trust with residents who live with the impacts every day.

The road ahead

No one pretends a 300-million-peso balance can close a 45-billion-peso gap. The point is to build a funnel that does not clog—recurring income, broader participation, and criteria that hold up under stress. If those pieces work, the fund can tackle the kind of projects that fall between annual budgets and the big-ticket loans cities try to avoid. Think steady paving programs, targeted drainage, and sanitation upgrades that protect neighborhoods and beaches. The committee says that is the plan. Now it has to prove it on asphalt and pipe.

What to watch next

Publication of the committee’s spending criteria and the first list of priority projects. Clarity on how new revenue sources perform over the next high-season cycle. Regular updates that show pesos collected, pesos committed, and results on specific corridors.