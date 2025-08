Los Cabos, Baja California Sur - The National Port System Administration (ASIPONA) has unveiled a major investment in the Cabo San Lucas marina aimed at enhancing both safety and passenger experience. Under this plan, ASIPONA will hire a private security firm, install advanced video surveillance, restore lighting across the docks, and refurbish key walkways. These security upgrades at Cabo Marina seek to preserve the port’s...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter