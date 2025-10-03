Cabo sets the stage as Sea of Cortez Forum returns in November
The Sea of Cortez Forum runs Nov. 5–7 at Hacienda del Mar in Los Cabos, with leaders aligning regional actions on economy, ecosystems, and social inclusion.
