TECA Mexico climate action boosts Baja California Sur entrepreneurs

The TECA Mexico climate action program invests $1 million in 10 local startups in Baja California Sur, sparking sustainable solutions and new jobs along the Sea of Cortez.

The rising tides off Baja California Sur challenge fishing seasons and ripple through local markets. As sea levels climb and ocean temperatures climb, coastal communities face shifting harvests and fresh economic risks in a state known for its low informal employment rate, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

To help tackle these threats, impact investors BFA Global and New Ventures launched the Triggering Exponential Climate Action program—TECA Mexico—along the Sea of Cortez. After successful runs in Africa since 2022, the initiative landed in Mexico with a clear aim: train and back climate-minded entrepreneurs who can protect marine ecosystems while strengthening local economies.

TECA Mexico climate action supports local entrepreneurs

Backed by PayPal, the Coppel Foundation, Swiss Re, Builders Initiative, Nacional Monte de Piedad, and Innovaciones Alumbra (the foundation of philanthropist Christy R. Walton), the first Mexican edition poured €1 million into a 34-week incubator. A public call yielded ten startups, each tapping into climate adaptation, biodiversity conservation, or carbon reduction in coastal settings.

Participants received hands‑on workshops in sustainable harvesting, coral reef restoration, recycling methods, and renewable energy design. At graduation, each team walked away with €20 000 in seed capital to scale pilot projects targeting oysters, abalone, lion’s claw clams and beyond.

Within months, six of the ten ventures began hiring formally in La Paz. New hires range from field technicians checking water quality to designers crafting reef‑friendly building blocks. This growth helps curb rural out‑migration and weaves stronger social ties across families and businesses.

In an interview with Forbes Mexico, Mariana Madero, Project Director at New Ventures, confirmed a second TECA Mexico cohort will kick off in September 2025. She noted that while multinational corporations have clear green mandates, small and mid‑sized firms often lack funds and training to go sustainable. TECA Mexico bridges that gap by pairing capital with expert coaching.

Local leaders praise the push. “Our sea shapes every day here, from meals to jobs,” said Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila. “Programs like TECA Mexico give residents tools to adapt and thrive.”

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) stresses that every business, big or small, must decarbonize and adopt eco‑friendly processes to curb climate change. Yet UNIDO research shows micro, small, and medium‑sized enterprises struggle most with financing and know‑how. By concentrating resources and expertise in one place, TECA Mexico creates a practical model other regions could follow.

Looking ahead, entrepreneurs hope to expand partnerships with local fishers and dive centers. Ideas on the table include oyster farms that filter seawater naturally, coral nurseries that restore reef habitats, and solar‑powered desalination units that support both households and hatcheries.

This first edition proves that focused investment can spark both conservation wins and new careers. As Baja California Sur rides these rising waves, the next generation of climate entrepreneurs stands ready to meet shifting seas with talent, tech, and tenacity.

